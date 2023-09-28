'Like Niagara Falls': 91-year-old woman flooded out of her home after water main break

24 hours after a massive water main break, Irene Ortiz says she still doesn't know who is paying for repairs or how long they will take.

SAN ANTONIO — A 91-year-old homeowner is living with family after a massive water main break. It happened near Beechwood Lane and El Montan Avenue on the city’s north side.

Irene Ortiz says she heard a “massive explosion” at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“I looked out my back window and I saw a huge amount of water coming at me, and then it came up [to the windowsill] on the outside,” said Irene. “I have named the fiasco the ‘Niagara Falls project.’ When the water reaches the street, it becomes the wide Mississippi. So, then I become the city drainage!”

Newspapers, towels, and mud cover her floors. She says priceless antiques and carpets are ruined.

Irene is heartbroken looking at the property she’s lived at for more than 60 years.

“She’s a cancer survivor,” said Irene's son, Manny Ortiz. “She actually had one of her lung lobes removed last year. When SAWS said, ‘We will give her two days in a hotel,’ I said, ‘That’s crazy.’”

Manny says his mother’s insurance company considers it “flood damage,” which is not covered by her policy. He believes the break happened on city property.

“I truly believe it’s SAWS responsibility because they haven’t done anything with the infrastructure,” Manny said.

Irene told KENS 5 she’s seen a lot of business development near the North Towne Plaza over the decades. However, Irene says she hasn’t seen San Antonio Water System (SAWS) crews upgrading the water lines near her home.

“We are being neglected,” she said. “So, please, I beg you; take care of us! I sit here and cry, but what good are my tears? There's enough water."

A SAWS spokesperson told KENS 5 they are looking into the specifics of the case. That spokesperson confirmed crews responded to a water main break at the property Wednesday night. The water was shut off at about 9 p.m., the spokesperson said, and was restored early Thursday morning. SAWS says it is “in communication with the family” and is working with them.