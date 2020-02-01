NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A man napping behind the wheel of a car in New Braunfels has been jailed for having drugs and stolen property with him.

Police went to check on a suspicious car that was spotted behind a business in a popular strip center near IH 35 and Highway 46 in New Braunfels on Sunday evening.

Officers said they found Matthew Woody, 37, of San Antonio asleep behind the wheel of a silver Honda sedan. The car was still in gear.

Woody eventually woke up, turned off the car and got out to speak to police. An officer said he spotted a suspicious plastic bag in the door pocket and asked to search the car.

After Woody declined, police called in a K-9 unit. The drug detection dog alerted that there were narcotics inside the vehicle, allowing officers to conduct a search inside.

Police said they found about 20 grams of methamphetamine, a stolen laptop and multiple ID cards that did not belong to Woody.

He was jailed on four charges and, at last check, had not posted the requisite $26,000 in bond.