NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office had sad news to share Wednesday. One of their K9 officers, Remi, passed away from a serious medical condition.

Remi began working with the Sheriff's Office in 2014. She was trained in tracking and narcotics.

Police say she's apprehended many suspects, found several missing people and got drugs out of the Newaygo community.

From her time visiting schools and at community events, she was 'beloved' by the area, police say.



"Words cannot express how much she will be missed and her service to Newaygo County will forever be remembered," said Bob Mendham, Sheriff.



Mendham asks the community to keep Deputy Green and his family in their prayers after the loss of a partner and loyal family member.

