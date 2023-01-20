New virtual food bank for pet rescues now accepting donations

The Puppy Food Bank is looking for donations and here is how you can help out San Antonio's furry friends.

SAN ANTONIO — The Puppy Food Bank, a newly formed non-profit organization dedicated to providing food supplies to pet rescue organizations committed to being “no-kill,” is now accepting donations.

The virtual food bank will serve pet rescues in San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Corpus Christi, Texas.

The efforts will help San Antonio's God’s Dogs Rescue. It'll be the first organization to benefit from a Puppy Food Bank shipment. Pet food distributors will ship food directly to shelters, organizations, and approved fosters within the pet rescue organizations.

“Currently, animal shelters are dealing with twice as many dogs as they ever had, and it’s crippling their resources, which shouldn’t happen,” said Executive Director Danielle Gunter. “A lack of food and resources should not deter animal rescues. This is just one small step that we can take to help solve the problem.”

Helping out will be so easy and will be just for a minimal donation.

An $11.00 donation per month (37 cents a day) will allow the organization to feed thousands of pets in the communities.

In exchange for the generosity, donors will also receive a free Puppy Food Bank tote bag in appreciation for the monthly support.

The puppies can definitely use your donations so help if you can.

