All may be calm on Leroy Avalos' street, but inside he told KENS 5 its been rough.

"Anxiety kicked in. I'm very jumpy throughout the night," he said. "You're not used to stuff like this."

On Friday, Avalos and his eight-month-old daughter had a front row seat to a deputy-involved shooting. According to police, a 35-year-old man opened fire on a deputy Friday before that deputy returned several shots, critically injuring the suspect. Avalos tells KENS 5 his yard is where the deputy-involved shooting suspect ended up.

Cell phone video recorded by Avalos showed deputies unloading a camouflage shot gun. It panned over to the suspect with multiple gunshot wounds being worked on by deputies.

"When I heard the gunshots, my first instinct was to grab my daughter," Avalos said. "It felt like they [the bullets] were inside my RV. I mean, that's how loud it was... It was something that hits so close to home."

Shots landed steps away from Avalos' RV. Others ripped through a truck before striking another RV across the street. The sheriff told KENS 5 on Friday that judging by the size, the shots came from the suspect's weapon.

"These were powerful rounds the suspect was putting out towards our officer," Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a press conference on Friday.

On Monday, Salazar told KENS 5 the suspect fired first and the officer responded in just a matter of seconds.

"Just like most officer-involved shootings, they're over in a few seconds and that's what it appears at this point," Salazar said.

The suspect, Joseph William Woolard, is facing two felony charges from the shooting, including attempted capital murder of an officer as well as two misdemeanors. A quick background search shows a number of previous arrests for Woolard, including evading arrest, drug possessions and terroristic threats.

"If those bullets would have went through my RV, I hate to think of what could have happened," Avalos said.

The Sheriff's says Woolard is still in the hospital.