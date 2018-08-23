SAN ANTONIO — An overwhelming count of 900 incoming freshman students flooded the University of Incarnate Word campus Thursday and were received by the bright smiles and open arms of a cool, calm and collected volunteer staff of students and faculty members.

President Thomas Evans claims this is his favorite time of year. “We had a cheers and tears [event] in the student engagement center so we could welcome the students, and parents could say goodbye,” he said. “It’s bittersweet for them, but it’s all happy and joyous for us.”

Students responded well to the welcoming environment. Many of them were relieved to finally be liberated from the “oppression of their parents’ reign” and from the torture of their younger siblings.

Diane Sanchez, Director of Resident Life, walked us through the three easy steps of unpacking as a new UIW student. They ended the morning’s hard work with a free cookout for the families.

