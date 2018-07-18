The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that the team has obtained guard DeMar DeRozan, center Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first round pick from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for forward Kawhi Leonard and guard Danny Green.

While many were left in the dark about the trade, negotiations between San Antonio and Toronto reportedly started to heat up about the trade two weeks ago, apparently much to the dismay of both Leonard and DeRozan.

While both were aware that an agreement between the Spurs and Raptors could be in the offing, neither expressed enthusiasm for the deal, sources told ESPN.

As is typical of Leonard, rumors about his feelings about the trade have only been reported by others. NBA insider Chris Haynes tweeted Wednesday morning as rumors swirled, "Kawhi Leonard has no desire to play in Toronto."

Kawhi Leonard has no desire to play in Toronto, league source tells ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 18, 2018

But former Toronto shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, a four-time All-Star, took what seems to be a more direct approach, posting his dismay with the trade and the industry in general on his Instagram stories.

DeMar DeRozan posted these to his Instagram story... pic.twitter.com/JDc0stS5jx — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 18, 2018

We're sure that DeRozan will be changing his tune now that he's playing for the best franchise int he NBA. Hopefully, the trade will just push him to play that much harder against the Raptors.

Welcome to the team, DeMar and Jakob.

