SAN ANTONIO — New hands-on educational experiences are coming to downtown San Antonio in early 2019.

An event at Rivercenter Mall announced the coming arrivals of SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center to the Shops at Rivercenter. The unique attractions will occupy 65,000 square feet in a popular spot for locals and tourists.

Check out some renderings of what to expect from the new attractions, which should be open before next summer.

Renderings of new SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center

