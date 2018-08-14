Jump! Flip! Land! That's the name of the game out here at this Parkour Ninja gym on Freedom Drive.

In a couple of weeks, students from all over the city are going to get an opportunity to come over here, and learn some cool tricks in the after school program.

“Basically, when school starts, we're going to be able to pick up kids from the surrounding area schools out here, bring them to our facility, and teach them some parkour, some American Ninja Warrior obstacle course training, some basic movement mobility, and teambuilding exercises and games,” Parkour Ninjas Gym owner Thomas "The Genie Ninja" Stillings said. Stillings is also a four-time national finalist on American Ninja Warrior.

“We've worked with a lot of kids over the years, and we teach them to overcome so many things that they've got going on in their lives,” Stillings said. “Whether that's being bullied, being picked on, being just different, this is a great place for them not only to just vent and be themselves, it's also a great place for them to meet friends and be around kids and other adults who went through that and understand them, so we can help them work through it, and let them know that there are other people to listen to them and to help them push through anything that might be going on in their lives.”

For more information, call (210) 259-8602 or email SanAntonioParkourNinjas@gmail.com.

