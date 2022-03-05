New SAISD superintendent confirmed by board of trustees

Monday, the SAISD board of trustees confirmed Dr. Jaime Aquino as the district's new leader.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD's new superintendent takes over officially Tuesday.

Monday, the SAISD board of trustees confirmed Dr. Jaime Aquino as the district's new leader. He was named the lone finalist last month and Tuesday marks the end of the state-mandated 21-day waiting period.

Dr. Aquino started his career has a bilingual teacher in New York more than 30 years ago.

He was selected as New York State Bilingual Teacher of the Year in 1990, and has served in leadership roles in schools in Los Angeles, Denver, and Connecticut working with diverse student populations.

“In my short time in San Antonio so far, I have felt at home,” Aquino said back in April when he was named the lone finalist. “I personally toured your high schools, visited with neighbors and students, and was struck at their optimism for the future. I feel that same optimism about the future of SAISD. My path is similar to the families of SAISD, and I am ready to get to work in making a difference in the lives of all students, families, and staff in San Antonio.”