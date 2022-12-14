New attractions including racing rollercoaster coming to Six Flags

A new racing rollercoaster, waterslides, a coffee shop and more are making their way to Six Flags.

SAN ANTONIO — New attractions and upgrades will be popping up at Six Flags Fiesta Texas during their annual FT92 fan event, the park said Tuesday.

A new rollercoaster, which is said to be Texas' only racing rollercoaster will allow riders to race each other on two parallel tracks. The park said it will be named in 2023.

There will be a new water park expansion with 11 waterslides and raft rides, along with a new coffee shop, VIP lounge, E-Sports gaming center and the celebration of big events such as Mardi Gras, Oktoberfest and more.

The park said more detailed information will be coming out in the months ahead, but you can click here for updates.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to invest in the guest experience and innovation with the announcement of a robust lineup of exciting additions, and premium enhancements, to the park for the 2023 season,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “A new first-of-its kind family racing roller coaster and a selection of family waterslides compliment new amenities and other improvements that will offer an elevated guest experience,” added Siebert.

