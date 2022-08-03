Report shows women increased home ownership in SA recently, but income gaps compared to men persist

The report showed while gains have been made in some areas, there is also concerns about harm in other areas.

SAN ANTONIO — For Women's History Month in March, the City of San Antonio re-released a report that was published in 2019 to examine the status women in San Antonio.

The report showed that while women have made gains in recent years in home ownership and closing gap of obtaining a bachelors degree, there are still large income gaps versus men and lack of representation of women in local government. The report also showed large racial and ethnic differences among women.

The report used a variety of data sources to analyze the standing of women including housing, education, economics, civil engagements, health and well-being and elected political representation.

Below, we break down a few of the highlights of the report. Click here to see the 74-page report in full.

Education gap

For the good news, women in San Antonio have closed the gender gap when it comes to getting a bachelor's degree or higher and now slightly surpass men when it comes to holding a university diploma, the study said.

Voter turnout

Also, women in Bexar County seem have an edge over men in voter registration and in voter turnout.

In the three most recent general elections held in Bexar County, women accounted for the majority of voter turnout: 55.8 percent in the 2016 presidential general election; 54.1 percent in the 2017 municipal general election; and 55.0 percent in the 2018 midterm general election, the report showed.

The percentage share of women rises from 51.6 percent of eligible voters to 53.2 percent of registered voters and to 55.3 percent of voters in the 2016, 2017, and 2018 general elections held in Bexar County.

Home ownership

Women in the San Antonio-New Braunfels Metropolitan Area made gains in home ownership compared to women in Austin, Dallas and Houston metropolitan areas.

Income gap

Now for the bad news. The report showed that while women’s median earnings as a percentage of the median earnings of men rose slightly from 77.2 percent in 2005 to 81.6 percent in 2017, there were still gaps. And there were differences between overall female workers and full-time, year-round female workers.

There is wide disparity regarding the earnings of women in San Antonio along racial and ethnic lines, the report shows. White women have the highest median earnings among all workers at $32,078 while Asian women have the highest median earnings at $47,468 among full-time, year-round employees. Black and particularly Latina women have significantly lower earnings. Latina full-time, year-round workers earn only 66 cents for every $1 of white women while Black women make 75 cents for every $1 of white women. Furthermore, Latina women earn 50 cents and Black women 54 cents for each $1 that White men make. These are major racial and ethnic disparities in the city, the report said.

Risk of harm

The report showed that the number of women who lose their lives to male intimate partners in Bexar County is increasing.

The number more than tripled (from 5 to 18) between 2012 and 2017 and doubling (from 9 to 18) between 2015 and 2017. This is an increase versus Travis County, Harris County and Dallas County, which saw high, but stable numbers of women losing their lives to male intimate partners.

Local government

The report shows that women are lacking in representation of the Mayor of San Antonio and the City Council.

Mayors in San Antonio have been almost exclusively men. Over the period from 1837 to 2019, only two women have served as mayor of San Antonio: Lila Cockrell (1978-1981 and 1989-1991) and Ivy Taylor (2014-2017), according to the report.

Historically, women have also been severely underrepresented on the San Antonio City Council. The report shows that across the last 34 City Council terms extending from 1952-1953 to 2017-2019, women have had less than 25 percent representation on the Council in 21 terms (62 percent of the 34 terms), less than 10 percent representation in 10 terms, and no representation in four terms.

The current San Antonio administration features a man as mayor and 70 percent of City Council members are men.

Digital access

While large segments of people across the country have access to a computer and to the Internet, there are places around the nation and groups of people who lack access to these technologies.