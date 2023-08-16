New record: More than a million passengers travel thru San Antonio Int'l Airport in July

This comes after the airport's busiest ever May and June.

SAN ANTONIO — Airport officials at the San Antonio International Airport say they made history in July when more than one million passengers passed through their gates.

This comes after the airport says they had their busiest ever months in both May and June. The busiest single day was July 31, with 41,560 passengers traveling through the airport.

The previous highest monthly passenger record was set in July of 2019 with 961,838 travelers.

“We are so thankful to see this incredible milestone,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System (SAAS). “We are soaring at SAT with so many records being set this year as we work on developing our third new terminal and expanding air service for our community. We strive every day to give our travelers an authentic and elevated travel experience to keep them coming back.”

The five biggest months for passengers at SAT are:

July 2023: more than 1M (the official number will be released soon) July 2019: 961,838 June 2023: 949,830 June 2019: 943,469 July 2018: 933,290

During July, Southwest Airlines resumed daily nonstop service to Kansas City and added a third daily flight to Baltimore on weekdays.

Since July 2019, the San Antonio International Airport has added:

Three new airlines (JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and VivaAerobus)

Nonstop service to four new destinations (Boston, Leon/Guanajuato, Oklahoma City and Albuquerque)

More daily flights or seats to 22 destinations (including popular cities such as San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Cancun, New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Mexico City and many more)

For more information, visit their website.

