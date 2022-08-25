New ranking from Forbes shows best places to work in country

Some San Antonio-based companies are among the best in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — When searching for your next job, salaries and benefits are often the most focused on details.

But what about the quality of a would be employer?

New rankings from Forbes show which companies are the best to work for.

Some local companies made the top 100 list for the state of Texas.

We want to emphasize these are in-state ranking, which is an honor nonetheless.

It's not just a handful of companies making Texas' best list on Forbes, our local government and some educators also made this list.

The best employer in all of San Antonio, according to the Forbes list, is UTSA.

In fact the university cracked the top 5 in all of Texas, ranked over H-E-B.

The work of the administration, educators, staff and student is paying off.

Forbes says 70% of UTSA alumni found jobs or pursued post-grad education within six months.

The City of San Antonio came in a number 63.

The city currently employs more than 13,000 workers from the parks department to our vital staff that makes our city function.

One of our local school districts also made the top 100.

That honor belongs to North East ISD.

Under their superintendent, the district made its way back on to the list for the first time since 2018.

And the rest of the best in San Antonio, we saw a few usual achievers like, H-E-B, which was ninth on the in-state list, Frost and USAA.

Coming in 12th on the Forbes list is the UT Health and Science Center.

Baptist Health also represented our city as a recognized healthcare leader.