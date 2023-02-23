New push to end fentanyl crisis in Texas

Senator Cornyn will be in Buda Thursday to talk about solutions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUDA, Texas — A new push is underway to put an end to the fentanyl crisis in Texas.

Hays CISD says they’ve lost five students to fentanyl poisoning in this school year alone.

On Thursday, Senator John Cornyn is headed to Buda to talk about solutions.

The Republican senator will hear from parents of some of those students who've died, along with school district officials, student leaders and local law enforcement.

They plan to discuss their coordinated response to the deaths.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1,600 Texans died as a result of fentanyl poisoning in 2021.

That is an 89% increase from 2020.

Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

Thursday's speakers will share how the rise in deaths has led to an awareness campaign called Fighting Fentanyl.

The campaign is a joint effort among families, the school district and students across Hays CISD campuses.

Later the senator will hold a press conference.

The roundtable will start at 10:15 a.m at Moe and Gene Johnson High School.

We’ll have coverage here on KENS 5 and kens5.com.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.