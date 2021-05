It's called Veronica's Boutique and it's located at the Guadalupe Community Center on West Cesar Chavez.

A new program has been created to help families in need; Catholic Charities is opening "Veronica's Boutique."

The program will provide free diapers, wipes, baby clothes, formula and food to families with children younger than 36 months.

There will also be parenting services available. The boutique is at the Guadalupe Community Center on West Cesar Chavez.

If you would like more information on services, or are in need of assistance, you can call (210) 226-6178.