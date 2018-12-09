The City of San Antonio's Office of Emergency Management is partnering with local company Deaf Link to send out alerts in American Sign Language (ASL) during an emergency or weather event.

Dan Heller, the President of Deaf Link said the new Accessible SA Alert program will help about eight percent of our community with sensory disabilities.

"Beginning today, information will go out in accessible formats as events dictate," Heller said. "For example, if there's a weather event this weekend and emergency management wants to issue a warning, then we will be able to do that for them."

Chief Patrick Zepeda with the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management said the department has several resources available, such as the South Texas App, but they felt they were not reaching the entire community. He said the Accessible Hazard Alert System (AHAS) will now reach those with sensory disabilities.

"We will have PSAs and a sign up system as well," Chief Zepeda said, "so they can sign up either with Deaf Link or San Antonio Office of Emergency Management."

Those who opt-in to the program will receive the emergency alerts in American Sign Language and in real-time.

People can pre-register for the Accessible AlertSA program can do so by visiting, Deaf Link website and complete the contact information.

