SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police released new pictures in an effort to find the suspect in the shooting of five people at a Texas Roadhouse back in February.

On February 18, police say a man got out of the car with several people in it. He then walked into the the Texas Roadhouse on Cinema Ridge and started shooting. Five people were shot in the gunfire. The man took off on foot along Cinema Ridge.

The vehicle is believed to be a light-colored Chevy Malibu or a Chevy Impala.

No suspects have been arrested yet in this shooting. Police are hoping new pictures released will lead to an arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward for information leading to an arrest.

© 2018 KENS