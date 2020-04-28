SAN ANTONIO — New photos posted by the Phil Hardberger Conservancy show the new land bridge starting to take shape.

Crews are currently working along Wurzbach Parkway right now on construction on steel support beams across the roadway for the land bridge.

The Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy posted the photos to its Twitter page. You can see the full post below:

The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge was approved in 2016 to connect the two sides of Hardberger Park, which is divided by Wurzbach Parkway. The bridge will look like an extension of the park, covered in vegetation as people and animals willl be able to walk 25 feet above the six-lane highway.

Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy

There will be period road closures along Wurzbach Parkway through the end of May. You can see a full schedule below:

SCHEDULE: Construction of 'Land Bridge' in Hardberger Park to cause road closures

RELATED: Hardberger Park bridge construction to cause lane, trail closures

RELATED: Advocates pushing for $25 million land bridge for San Antonio park

RELATED: Texas Parks and Wildlife says animal sightings aren't out of the ordinary during the stay-at-home order