Big plans in store for opening day at new downtown park

SAN ANTONIO — The grand opening of Civic Park kicks off with a bang debuting their new self-sufficient springs and hosting the 40th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival this weekend.

The free festival takes place Sept. 29 to Sept. 30 where San Antonians can enjoy live music and take a stroll along various green spaces that thrive with recycled water, according to Hemisfair.

Civic Park is putting to use what's called "nuisance water" by taking what's collected through various areas of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and distributing it for irrigation purposes, Hemisfair says. The park is also replicating the process used in the acequias built by the early San Antonio settlers, according to Hemisfair.

Therefore, the park will be completely self-sustained as collected water is expected to keep the park's lawn looking green all year, water hundreds of trees and filter into five interactive water features called The Springs.

This unique spot known as The Springs will provide relief from the heat as park visitors can dip their toes into five pools that uses recycled water pumped multiple times a day through filters, according to Hemisfair's website.

The grand opening this weekend is just Phase 1 of the $27 million voter-approved project that will transform five acres of public parkland. Hemisfair says their ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Saturday Sept. 30 at 12 p.m.