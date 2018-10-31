Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park has a new piece of art at the Salado Creek Hike and Bike Trail.

A mosaic honoring former Mayor Howard Peak was unveiled on Tuesday night for members of the Linear Creekways Advisory Board. Mayor Peak was unable to attend because of health issues, so his wife Margie filled in, expressing her gratitude for the recognition.

Peak is the man who dreamed up the idea of surrounding the city with an emerald necklace of greenway trails. The ambitious project started back in 2000 under Mayor Peak’s leadership and now the city has more than 65 miles of paved trails in every quadrant of the city, used by thousands of people every day.

In addition to being great places to play, the regular maintenance of the creekways helps save lives and property during times of flooding.

The trails are free and they’re open from sunrise to sunset.

For maps of the trails and tips for beginners, you can visit the official San Antonio Parks and Recreation website here.

© 2018 KENS