SAN ANTONIO — What would you do for a job that promises to pay $30 per hour?

Multiple people have posted a woman’s picture on Facebook to warn others. KENS 5 is not identifying her because she has not been charged. We spoke with victims who gave this woman money. They said she offered security jobs at the rodeo gates and other big events. But applicants had to pass a background check for $25.

One victim told KENS 5 that she paid the woman the money for the background check. Then, she filled out a form on the Texas Online Private Security website. But she never heard from her again.



Another victim, who filed a report with the San Antonio Police Department, said the same woman claimed to work for Maverick Security. The company with that name in San Antonio is no longer open.

A third victim, Breanna Alvarez, was supposed to meet the woman. But she saw her friends post about the scheme. She said the woman appeared to be credible. She posted photos of herself in a security uniform.

“I'm a security officer. So, she knew you needed an FBI background check as well as a regular one. She needed to do a certain drug test through them. I was ready to meet her,” Alvarez said.

The Stock Show and Rodeo operations officer, Jeff Thayne, said they would never post jobs through social media. Jobs are posted on their official website. Security inside the rodeo is handled by their own police force.

“Which would all be licensed police officers that we contract. It is a group, that many of them, have been out here for years,” Thayne said.

The AT&T Center handles security outside of the gates. Thayne said anyone looking for a job in that area would need to directly, contact the center.

SAPD said if victims filled out an application with personal information, it's best to check your credit report and make sure accounts aren't open under your name. You can prevent identity theft by requesting a credit freeze, which locks your credit. It's recommended to contact the three major consumer credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.