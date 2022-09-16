New music festival coming to San Antonio with a focus on local bands and community

Local bands will get the spotlight and the festival will be giving back to the San Antonio Food Bank.

SAN ANTONIO — A new music festival is coming to San Antonio and showcasing local talent will be a priority.

Organized by San Antonio radio personality and host of his own independent music radio show, Chuck Vans, the "Chuck Vans Music Festival," presented by MODSNAP Radio, will take place on Sunday, November 6 at Fuel Bar at 5500 Babcok Road, featuring local bands that are deserving of the spotlight.

"I wanted to do this festival to showcase some of the great bands we have here in San Antonio," Chucks Vans said.

And for as much as local music talent needs to be spotlighted, Chuck Vans also is using the event to give back to the city by helping out the San Antonio Food Bank.

"I also want to help the San Antonio Food Bank leading up to Thanksgiving. With the help of MODSNAP Radio, Fuel Bar, and Yuengling I can finally bring this event to fruition," he said.

The local bands set to take the stage is impressive with a lineup featuring The Hotel Diplomats, Bat Allison, Daphne Kills Fred, All Stories End, and Cartilage Casanova.

There will be drink specials, giveaways, and vendors.

Tickets are $5 at the door or alternatively, people heading can donate five non-perishable canned food items, which will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank, to get in and enjoy the show.

A new music festival making a positive impact in San Antonio is the aim for Chuck Vans.