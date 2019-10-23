SAN ANTONIO — A volunteer search group told KENS 5 they are following a new lead in the case of a missing mother of four.

Cecilia Huerta Gallegos has been missing since July. The Chain Breakers Search and Rescue is one of the volunteer crews that has been helping in the search.

“It’s frustrating because we know the kids and the family are hurting right now,” volunteer Robert Green said, “and we just want to give them closure.”

The group received a tip Tuesday from San Antonio police, prompting a massive search scheduled for Saturday morning.

“If people want to volunteer, they need to wear long sleeves, jeans, and boots and be prepared for rough terrain,” Green said. “The search on Saturday will be the first of four phases.”

Her husband, Reyes Gallegos, was charged for filing a false police report in connection to his wife’s disappearance. An arrest affidavit revealed surveillance video at the couple’s home shows Reyes unloading a chainsaw, two shovels, trash bags and cleaning supplies.

As of Tuesday night, he remains in jail.

Her family fears the worst. For more details on the volunteer search this Saturday, visit The Chain Breakers group page.

PREVIOUSLY IN THIS STORY:

Missing mother of four feared dead; family begs for police help in search

Search continues for missing Cecilia Huerta Gallegos

New charge lodged against husband of missing mother

Husband of missing mother arrested in separate case

Volunteers continue search for missing mother Cecilia Huerta Gallegos