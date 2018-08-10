SAN ANTONIO — Get ready for a night down memory lane.

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany are coming to San Antonio next summer in their 53-city 'Mixtape Tour'.

On Thursday, May 16, you can enjoy the soundtrack of your glory days at the AT&T Center. The show time has not been announced.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 11 at 10 pm local time. American Express® cardmembers can purchase tickets on Tuesday, October 9 at 10 am local time.

For more information, click here.

