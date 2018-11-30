SAN ANTONIO — Over four months after a massive apartment complex fire in San Marcos killed five people, federal and local authorities are set to announce new details in their investigation.

They will also announce a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the Friday morning press conference.

Five people lost their lives in the blaze at Iconic Village Apartments on July 20, including two victims from the San Antonio area.

In early August, several survivors filed a lawsuit against the property for compensatory damages, alleging the fire alarms failed to activate. Inspection reports from the city confirmed that sprinklers and other fire suppression systems weren’t working when the fire broke out.

The victims – all students at Texas State University – ranged in age from 19 to 23.

Friday’s update will be a joint effort between representatives from Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the San Marcos Fire Department.

© 2018 KENS