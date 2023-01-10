Hot spring business opening soon near Hot Wells Park

The stunning and mysterious ruins reopened in 2019 as Hot Wells Park, a Bexar County historic site.

A new business is springing to life near the site of the Hot Wells ruins on the south side.

The new business, Camp Hot Wells, opens soon and will feature private baths, foot soaking and a bar with craft beer on tap, according to its Instagram page.

The stunning and mysterious ruins reopened in 2019 as Hot Wells Park, a Bexar County historic site. Its history dates back to 1892, when a hot sulfur spring was discovered coming out of the earth. Developers built a bathhouse and hotel, which was plagued with fires and other catastrophies over the decades. It fell into ruin for many years until the county began restoration efforts.

Camp Hot Wells appears to be incorporating some of that storied history into the development of its business. Three weeks ago, the organization posted on Instagram that its bar is made from wood reclaimed from the original Hot Wells Bathhouse ruins.

While there is no opening date that has been announced, the business held a sneak preview of the foot soaking tubs on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

You can also send an Instagram message to sign up to be notified when the business starts taking reservations for the private "sunset baths".

