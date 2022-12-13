Heart of Texas Goodwill to open third Bryan-College Station facility in 2023

The new 15,000-square-foot facility will be constructed off of Texas Frontage Road in south College Station.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new Goodwill facility is set to be created in College Station, according to a press release from the organization.

The organization currently has two locations in the Bryan-College Station area--one off of Boonville Road in Bryan and another off of Texas Avenue in College Station.

According to the press release, the new facility is "planned to complement and not replace the current Goodwill store" which is located at the College Station Shopping Plaza in south College Station.

Heart of Texas Goodwill CEO Shannon Wittmer shared her thoughts on the new location's opening, saying "the Bryan/College Station community has been phenomenal this year. Since breaking ground last April, the Bryan store reached record breaking sales and the College Station store is a top performing store every month. This additional facility will provide an enhanced customer experience for our donors and shoppers who support our Mission Services programs with every visit."