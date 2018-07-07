San Antonio is growing in every direction, but on the east side, the changes are long overdue and creating a great deal of buzz.

Across the street from the AT&T Center, on Coca Cola Place, an abandoned warehouse will see new life with the Arena Vista development, featuring 31 live/work condos and 40,000 square feet of retail space.

Developer Gene Braden of Brayco Properties spoke at a recent business breakfast sponsored by San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside.

Braden told the crowd he has been involved in several eastside ventures and found a great place to do business. “Arena Vista is 102,000 square feet and we’re adding 30,000 square feet of mezzanine, which will make the place pop,” Braden said.

The permitting process for the development is underway now and construction crews are already doing site work.

On Essex Street, things are looking bright, where next Saturday, an art event will offer fun and a look at the living/working/retail/restaurant development that is now on the drawing boards for the abandoned industrial complex just south of the Alamodome.

The developers of the Essex Modern City complex said they hope to create an old world feel with a central plaza where people will want to play.

On Commerce Street, the big iconic Friedrich building will be preserved, but the rest of the block will be razed to make way for a four-story apartment community for 347 families.

Taylor Boyd of Provident Realty Advisors told the SAGE crowd that half of the apartments will be market rate and half will be affordable.

Things are also red hot at the former Merchants Ice Warehouse on East Houston, where VelocityTX is just closing on a deal that will link the past to the future.

“We're very excited about the future,” Randy Harig said. The goal of his firm and the Texas Research and Technology Foundation is to incubate and accelerate new businesses. They plan to modernize the ice plant area and the historic Sutton office building a few hundred yards to the south.

Harig said part of the Sutton building has been condemned and has to go, but much of it will be preserved in a people-friendly design. “We believe heavily in pedestrian traffic. We believe you want to put the parking garages on the edges and you want paseos that draw people through it, much like a university campus,” Harig said.

If all goes as planned, Harig said the entire area between Commerce and Cherry streets and I-37 and I-35 will bloom as a hub for technology companies.

