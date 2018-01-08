A new festival coming to downtown San Antonio will bring warm, melty cheese on what should be a cool, late fall afternoon.

The Grilled Cheese Fest at Historic St. Paul Square runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 10. Guests will be able to sample different types of grilled cheese sandwiches at the event just north of the Alamodome.

Tickets are not available yet, but there will be two kinds of tickets for sale. General admission covers entrance to the event, one drink ticket, eight grilled cheese tickets to sample quarter sandwiches from the vendors, and a token to vote for your favorite. The VIP package has all that, plus early access, seven extra grilled cheese sampling tickets and a t-shirt. Children age 12 and under will get in for free, but will not have sampling included in their admission.

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.

