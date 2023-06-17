New fathers enjoy their newborns at Methodist Hospital in time for Father's Day

The hospital group sent KENS 5 several pictures of fathers enjoying time with their precious newborns.

SAN ANTONIO — Methodist Hospital locations are celebrating the role of fathers this year for Father's Day weekend.

The hospital group sent KENS 5 several pictures of fathers enjoying time with their precious newborns.

“No words can explain the joy of being a father. It’s the best feeling in the world,” says Jesus Obregon Jr. whose baby boy Liam Rene Obregon will be celebrating his first Father’s Day on Sunday.

The hospital group says the day is a special time to recognize the dedication and support fathers provide from the first moment their bundles of joy arrive into the world.

Take a look at some pictures of local fathers and their newborns this weekend:

