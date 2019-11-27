SAN ANTONIO — New documents obtained from the City of San Antonio reveal the events that led up to former Detective Daniel J. Pue's suspension from the San Antonio Police Department.

According to court documents, Pue violated particular civil service rule (12) Violation of an applicable fire or police department rule or special order. The agency determined that he also violated Rule 3.04- Responsibility to Serve the Public (C) Conduct and Behavior.

While on administrative duty for another incident, court documents state that on May 22, 2019, Detective Pue contacted an SAPD officer who was a voting member of the Complaint and Administrative Review Board (CARB).

The CARB member reported that Detective Pue was "visibly upset and angry" when he sought out the officer at her work assignment.

Pue started to ask about the actions and discussion that took place at the confidential Advisory Board meeting for his administrative case that was voted on earlier that same day.

Previously obtained documents by KENS 5 revealed that in January of 2019, Detective Pue "assault[ed] a woman in the front yard of his home."

In regards to that incident, the Fire Fighters' and Police Officers' Civil Service Commission stated that Pue violated four of the rules and regulations outlined by the agency: truthfulness of members, responsibility to serve the public- conduct and behavior, use of intoxicants/intoxication, and waste or conversion of city equipment/property.

Court documents state that by confronting the CARB member and inquiring about the details of his administrative case, Detective Pue's "actions did not conform to the ordinary and reasonable rules of good conduct and behavior and/or brought reproach and discredit on himself and the San Antonio Police Department."