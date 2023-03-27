Chick-fil-A opening new restaurant downtown Thursday

The new restaurant is located at 106 E Houston St., near the intersection of North Main Avenue and East Houston Street.

SAN ANTONIO — It is my pleasure to let you know that a new Chick-fil-A is opening in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, March 30.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has chosen Jamie Williams as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of the new restaurant that will be located at Main and Houston.

“I am so thrilled to be opening a restaurant in the heart of San Antonio – just a block away from the beloved River Walk,” Williams said. “I hope to create meaningful connections by serving others and leading with love, and I look forward to making an impact on this community and my team.”

The restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

You will be able to place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. You can visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will be donating $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater San Antonio area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A Main & Houston is also recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the San Antonio area by giving them free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Main & Houston, you can visit their Facebook page and follow them on Instagram.

