New charges filed against 18-year-old who shot woman in face outside Quarry

SAN ANTONIO — New charges have been filed against 18-year-old Julio Caesar Rivera who is accused of shooting a woman in the face after attempting to steal her car, the San Antonio Police Department says.

That incident took place just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Whole Foods parking lot off Basse Road.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old woman says Rivera approached her as she was getting into her car. That's when the victim reportedly refused to give up her car and was then shot, with the bullet exiting her cheek.

Police say Rivera, who ran away after the shooting, had possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest within the shopping center.

On Thursday, SAPD said Rivera has been charged with two new counts of Aggravated Robbery charges stemming from an Oct. 19 incident where a woman and her 5-year-old daughter were robbed at gunpoint outside a convenience store in the 5500 block of US Hwy 87 East.

The 39-year-old woman told officers she was leaving the store with her daughter when she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect, now identified as Rivera, allegedly pointed a gun at her, and her daughter, and demanded the keys to her vehicle, police said.

At last check, Rivera remains behind bars.

Through their investigation in the Basse Road robbery, Detectives obtained information to charge him with the two additional Aggravated Robbery charges in the October 19 case.

The Robbery Task Force Unit is reportedly investigating Rivera’s involvement in other incidents, and he could face additional charges.

