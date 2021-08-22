New chance at life for over a dozen rescue dogs

San Antonio Pets Alive! partnered with Dog is My Co-Pilot to fly the dogs to states with a shortage of adoptable pets.

SAN ANTONIO — Over a dozen dogs took off Sunday morning from a San Marcos airport. The pups are headed out west in hopes of finding a forever home.

San Antonio Pets Alive! teamed up with Dog is My Co-Pilot to fly the pups to Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho.

It’s a long, but life-saving trip.

“We actually had 14 dogs, all who would have been euthanized had San Antonio Pets Alive!, not stepped in and saved them, who were on that flight today,” said Kate Powell with San Antonio Pets Alive!.

The program called, “Headed Home,” transports the animals to other states where there’s a shortage of adoptable dogs.

“We're constantly working on every different angle we can to find placement, whether it's adoption, whether it's foster, whether it's transferring to one of our amazing rescue partners, whether it's getting them on a transport to go to a state that doesn't have the same issues we have with pet overpopulation,” said Powell.

Powell said their facilities are all full.

“It's a real struggle right now. We are at capacity at every single one of our locations, if not over capacity, so we definitely need all the help we can get right now,” said Powell.

Even though those pets have a chance at a new life, there are many more waiting behind here in San Antonio, waiting for a forever home.

That’s why SAPA is offering a special adoption event going on right now.

“It’s our five-dollar, foot long, adoption special,” said Powell.

Dogs that measure 12 inches or more are available to adopt for just $5.

“This is really to get community out to meet these amazing animals, find that perfect family member that just clicks with you and take them home,” said Powell.