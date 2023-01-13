New Braunfels teen missing for a week, police say

According to authorities, 16-year-old Alyssa Lerma is without prescribed medication.

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels authorities continue looking for a teen who has been missing for a week.

Officials with the New Braunfels Police Department say Alyssa Lerma, 16, was last seen leaving her Avery Park neighborhood home on the morning of Jan. 6. She was with her dog which has since been reunited with family, but Alyssa remains missing.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black Crocs. They also say Alyssa, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, doesn't have access to prescribed medication.

If you have any information as to Alyssa's whereabouts, you're urged to contact New Braunfels police at 911 or (830)221-4100.

