NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for stealing a bicycle from someone's garage.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Wipper in the Wasser Ranch subdivision.

Because the suspect entered the attached garage in order to steal the bike, the crime is considered Burglary of a Habitation, which is a 2nd degree felony, NBDP says.

A neighbor’s video surveillance camera shows the suspect taking the bike and placing it in the bed of a gray or silver Dodge Dakota 4-door pickup truck that has a white hood.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, dark hair and full beard, wearing blue jean shorts, a blue hoodie-style jacket, tennis shoes and a baseball cap.

Authorities reported several vehicle break-ins in the same area of town over the weekend, and they say this suspect may be connected to those vehicle burglaries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online. You can also send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.