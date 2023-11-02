New Braunfels residents get inside look at future of the Crisis Center of Comal County

City Council will vote Monday on approval of ARPA funds for the project.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The Crisis Center of Comal County invited the people of New Braunfels to weigh in on their plans to rebuild after they lost their building to a fire.

For ten months the organization has been providing services without the benefit of a headquarters.

Bianca Rawlings gives a lot of credit to the counseling she received at the center before the fire.

"It made all the difference in me being able to stick with my - my decision to live independently and to break free of living under the control of somebody else," Rawling said.

In fact, she said it was a lifeline to her and countless women like her.

“These things may happen in private. But it doesn't mean that they're the only one that they're alone,” Rawlings said. “And that there are services out there to help them be able to, to start to rebuild their life.”

The shelter provided housing, education, and legal services to victims of domestic violence, but last April it burned down.

"So, the shelter burned down in the Fire last April, what's it been like, since then?"

“We've had to really think quick on our feet and pivot and make some changes and adaptations to the services we provided,” Crisis Center CEO Julie Strentzsch said.

She said to rebuild, they applied for American Rescue Plan Act funding through the City of New Braunfels.

“One of the things that the committee asked us to do is to let the community know about the shelter and our plans and to get some input,” Strentzsch said.