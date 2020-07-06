Rock hurled through New Braunfels library doors prompts investigation

The rock was thrown through one of the front doors sometime during Friday night or Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the library.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Public Library is temporarily closed after a rock was thrown through one of the building's glass doors.

According to a Facebook post on the library's account, the rock was thrown through one of the front doors during the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday.

The post also states that while repairs are being made, the library will be closed to the public. The library's curbside pickup program will continue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., despite the building itself being closed to the public.