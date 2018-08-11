Have you seen this man?

New Braunfels Police posted a photo to their Facebook page looking for information about a man who allegedly exposed himself to two students on their way to school Thursday morning. They say two adults were also in the area.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing black shorts and a black jacket with the number “2” printed on the back. He was last seen in the area of Pahmeyer Road and West County Line Road, according to NBPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to call the New Braunfels Police Department using 911 or at 830-221-4100.

© 2018 KENS