NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for help finding a man who fired a shot Saturday night at the Buffalo Wild Wings on I-35.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Police say two men got into an argument and one of them fired a shot from a handgun into a wall. No one was hurt.

The man who fired the shot took off. Police say he was wearing a black polo-style shirt with a white collar, a gray ball cap, and blue jeans. He was seen driving away from the restaurant in a white Ford F150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477). You could get a reward of up to $4,000.