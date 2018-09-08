NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 30-year-old New Braunfels man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning with non life-threatening injuries after an argument led to a stabbing.

Just before 3 a.m., New Braunfels Police responded to a call at the Sage Apartments on West San Antonio Street. Officers found a 24-year-old man tending to the stab wounds he caused on a 30-year-old man.

According to police, the incident began with an argument between two neighbors. The stabbing victim first used a belt to strike the other man multiple times, causing several welts and contusions on the man’s head, back, and body.

In order to defend himself, police say the 24-year-old man produced a knife and stabbed the attacker in the abdomen. He then instructed a witness to call 911 and attempted to help the stabbing victim until officers and paramedics could arrive.

The victim was taken by ground to SAMMC with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The men, who have not been named, may still face charges.

