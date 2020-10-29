New Braunfels Police Department looking for minivan involved in hit-and-run

The vehicle is described as a blue 2002 to 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan with pain oxidation.

SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels Police Department needs the public's help finding a minivan involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post from NBPD, the pictured minivan and its driver were involved in a hit-and-run crash on West San Antonio Street just before 11 a.m. on October 10.

The crash caused serious injuries to the driver of another car and the driver of the minivan fled the scene of the accident without stopping to render aid, according to NBPD.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2002 to 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan with "paint oxidation that comes down just below the driver’s side front headlamp and a primer gray color in the center of the hood."

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department or the Comal County Crime Stoppers.