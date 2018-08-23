NEW BRAUNFELS — An employee of a nail salon in New Braunfels is behind bars Thursday after police say he took illegal video of a customer.

Wednesday evening, at around 6:30 p.m., officers received a call to Ellie’s Nail Salon & Spa on State Highway 46 West after a customer said she observed a man using his phone’s camera to record up the skirt of a customer.

33-year old Aiden Nguyen of New Braunfels was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Comal County Jail. He was booked on a single count of Invasive Visual Photography, New Braunfels Police Department officials said.

Nguyen’s phone was seized at the scene and the investigation into the incident continues.

According to police, Nguyen remains in custody and bond has not yet been set.

