New Braunfels man dealing with cancer, job loss still reeling from October flood damage

Donnie Long owns a trailer that got caught up in the flooding overnight along the Guadalupe River the night of October 13.

SAN ANTONIO — A New Braunfels family is in need of help after their trailer was severely damaged in the October floods

Donnie Long owns a trailer that got caught up in the flooding overnight along the Guadalupe River the night of October 13. The heavy rains were the remnants of Hurricane Pamela, which rolled through Texas from the Pacific Ocean.

“The whole river was coming through here all the way up to that first pylon,” Long told KENS 5 right after the floods. “And like you can see, it washed the fence out, moved trailers. It moved three or four other trailers there.”

Photos from Long show damage to the outside and inside of the trailer, which is his home. Long has a GoFundMe set up to assist with the damage and recovery. On the donation site, Long talked about his recent struggles with cancer and job loss as well as reeling from the flood damage.