NEW BRAUNFELS — A New Braunfels man is accused of sexually assaulted a young child several times within a year-long period.

New Braunfels Police say the girl made an outcry that she had been sexually abused by 66-year old Eusebio Rodriguez Martinez. Police say the assaults took place between July of 2010 and July 2011.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday by the New Braunfels Police Department, with the help of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with a first-degree felony of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child.

Investigators have reason to believe there may be other victims. They are urging anyone with information to call 830-221-4167.

