San Antonio — You can expect delays Thursday night on Landa Street at Loop 337 through Friday morning due to a construction closure, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The intersection will be closed Thursday at 9 pm and reopen Friday at 5 am in order to place support columns for the bridge over Landa Street, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT plans to expand Loop 337 to a four-lane divided highway by the end of 2021.

