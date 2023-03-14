New Braunfels ISD superintendent resigns at board meeting

In the meantime, Kara Bock will act as the superintendent.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Cade Smith announced his resignation on Monday.

Dr. Smith has been with the district for almost two years. The board accepted his resignation, and shared the information to the district's Facebook page.

"We understand and respect his personal decision to resign is not an easy one, and we want to thank Dr. Smith for his hard work and dedication to our district. He was committed to our students and staff," they wrote.

The process has begun for finding an interim superintendent. In the meantime, Kara Bock will act as the superintendent.

"We will keep you informed during the entire process of finding a replacement, and we thank you in advance for your patience during this transition," they wrote.