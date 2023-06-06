New Braunfels home to second-best barbecue in the United States

The website Travel Awaits named Black's Barbecue second place on its list of top 14 BBQ restaurants in the U.S.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A barbecue joint in New Braunfels is getting national attention after making a list of some of the best in the country.

According to the restaurant's website, it has been open since 1932 and claims to be the oldest barbecue restaurant in Texas and prides itself for its pit-smoked meats.

In addition to their New Braunfels location, the restaurant chain has three other locations, Austin, Lockhart and San Marcos.

As far as the number one winning barbecue restaurant in the country, surprisingly, it is not in Texas. C.H.O.P. Clay’s House Of Pig in Tupelo, Mississippi came in at number one!

