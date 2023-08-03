Former New Braunfels High School teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

Police say he was seen having inappropriate contact with a female student while on campus.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A former teacher from New Braunfels High School has been arrested, accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.

Bryant Shephard, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday around 1:15 p.m. by members of the US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Shephard is being charged with Improper Relationship Between an Educator and Student, which is a 2nd degree felony.

The New Braunfels Police Department Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation after Shephard, who was a teacher at the time, was seen having inappropriate contact with a female student while on campus.

Shephard was found at an address in San Antonio and taken to the Bexar County Jail.

His bond was set at $250,000.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and Shephard could face additional charges in connection to this allegation.

Anyone who believes they are, or knows someone who is a potential victim of this suspect is encouraged to call New Braunfels Police at (830) 221-4100.

